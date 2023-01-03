Fifth Third Bancorp Has $262.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $262,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.3% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.