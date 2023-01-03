Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 686 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

