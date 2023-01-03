First Interstate Bank Acquires 195 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 63.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

