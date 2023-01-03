First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 3,252 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

SO opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

