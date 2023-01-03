First Interstate Bank Buys New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $353.27.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.