First Interstate Bank Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

