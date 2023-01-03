First Interstate Bank Purchases 228 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $351.55 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

