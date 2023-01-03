Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

