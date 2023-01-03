FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 928 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PEP opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

