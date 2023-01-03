FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.