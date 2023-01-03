HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.82. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

