HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

