HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,909 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $63.82.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

