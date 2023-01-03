HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $5,764,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

