HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

