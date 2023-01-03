HM Payson & Co. Sells 3,204 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.