HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,375 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

