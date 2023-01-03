Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

