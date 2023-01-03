iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,251 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

