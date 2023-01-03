iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Reduced by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,986 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

