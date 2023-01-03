iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,435 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 3.48% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $200,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

