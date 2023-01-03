iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Position Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.