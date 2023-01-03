iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

