iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

