iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

