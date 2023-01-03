iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

