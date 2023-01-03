iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,247 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.48% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $269,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJH opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

