iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

