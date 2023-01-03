iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,616 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

