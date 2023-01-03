iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,797,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

