Kellogg (NYSE:K) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 11,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of K opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

