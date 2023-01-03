KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 209,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,106,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $269,840,000 after buying an additional 3,465,312 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.