Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $390,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $66,723,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.