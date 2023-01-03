Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Raised by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up 4.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Markel worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Markel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,317.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,269.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,234.48. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

