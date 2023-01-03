Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Masco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.