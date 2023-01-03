McAdam LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

