Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after buying an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

