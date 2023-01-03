Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 66,591 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,591 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

