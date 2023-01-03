Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

NYSE C opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

