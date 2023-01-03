Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.53 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

