Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.