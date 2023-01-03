Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 4,353 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after buying an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

