Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $2.20 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.