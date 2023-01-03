Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $3.47 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 185,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

