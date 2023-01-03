Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

