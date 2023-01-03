Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,199 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,504,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

