Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $614.08. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

