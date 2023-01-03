NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

