NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 407,812 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10,195,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

