NewSquare Capital LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

